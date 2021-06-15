Worldwide Connected Street Lights Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Connected Street Lights market” and its expanding nature. The Connected Street Lights market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Connected Street Lights market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Connected Street Lights market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Connected Street Lights market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Connected Street Lights Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Connected Street Lights market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investments in Smart Cities to Drive the Market

– With the expanding population around the globe, an increase in people living in urban areas, including the overall growth of urban population (81% of the total population that is living in cities) is one of the major drivers for the adoption of smart and intelligent solutions.

– The primary reason behind the growth of modern cities – smart cities is the need for an effective solution for managing city resources. Governments across various countries are collaborating and partnering with each other in order to transform into a collaborative and integrated service delivery model from the traditional silo-based model.

– As the connected street lights market is directly related to the number of smart city projects, more the number of smart cities around the world would result in higher demand for connected street lights.

– For instance, the central government of has approved a budget of USD 7.8 billion to be spent over a five-year period from 2015 – 2020 on smart cities initiatives, in 100 designated cities in India, to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens.

North America to Witness a Huge Demand for Connected Street Lights

– The North American region currently holds the largest market share in the market and is expected to witness strong growth in demand for connected street lights during the forecast period.

– The North American region also provides a suitable environment for startups and SMEs, with favorable government regulations and compliance. Owing to this, enterprises are growing rapidly in the North American region and witnessing a heavy demand for the connected street lights and thus driving the market.

– The major trends responsible for the increased growth of Connected Street Lights in the North American region include the growing adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology and the increasing number of cities across the and Canada are starting to implement smart traffic projects.

– Additionally, the growth is significant, due to the high concentration of government initiatives that majorly drive the connected street lights markets.

Study objectives of Connected Street Lights Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Connected Street Lights market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Connected Street Lights market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Connected Street Lights market trends that influence the global Connected Street Lights market

Detailed TOC of Connected Street Lights Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-efficient Systems

5.2.2 Growing Popularity of Smart City Initiatives

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Cost and Design Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Service ( Professional and Managed)

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Traffic Monitoring

6.2.2 Environmental Monitoring

6.2.3 Video Surveillance

6.2.4 Other Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 General Electric Co.

7.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V

7.1.3 Echelon Corporation

7.1.4 Osram AG

7.1.5 Cisco System Inc.

7.1.6 Triliant Holdings Inc.

7.1.7 AxiomTek

7.1.8 Tech Mahindra Limited

7.1.9 Schréder Group GIE

7.1.10 Silver Spring Networks Inc.

7.1.11 Telensa Ltd

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

