Global Cable Glands Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cable Glands market” and its expanding nature. The Cable Glands market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Cable Glands market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cable Glands market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cable Glands market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Cable Glands Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cable Glands market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Cable Glands Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Cable Glands market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Cable Glands market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Cable Glands market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Cable Glands market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Cable Glands market players

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace Sector to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Cable glands find its application among aircraft and space vehicle, including military application, as they are used across the electrical equipment in aircraft for defense services. Cable glands withstand fire propagation, explosion, and protect against the entry of water, oil, or any other kind of liquids into the panel compartment. In aerospace equipment, these are majorly used for ground support applications, as well as communication systems, to seal the valves, thus providing an added advantage over electrical sensing devices.

– For instance, the Ventilation Cable Gland DAK 284, by STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH, is used to lead cables and wires into cabinets and enclosures, and it allows for pressure compensation within the enclosure, thereby minimizing a separate work step to install pressure compensation devices.

– Factors such as minimization of maintenance costs, increasing need for better utilization of resources and materials, protection from dust and moisture present in space vehicles, enhancing the performance as well as safety systems are majorly driving the growth in adoption of cable glands in this sector.

– Further, cable glands provide better sealing protection for those that are configured to operate with any specific size and range of cable parameters. For instance, Eaton’s aerospace business recorded revenue growth of 1%, with the help of its new technological development across the fuel pump for the GE9X engine, designed to meet the growing fuel efficiency needs of the new Boeing 777X platform.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the cable glands market. The remains to be the largest markets for cable glands, and it is expected to continue its dominance.

– In 2017, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the amount of energy produced in the was 87.5 quadrillion Btu, equal to about 89.6% of the US energy consumption. According to the International Energy Agency, in 2016, the US energy sector has experienced a total investment of USD 276 million (the second-largest in the world).

– With the rising environmental concerns among the population, many individuals are investing in eco-friendly resource consumption. The adoption of solar power has seen a high growth rate over the last few years. The US government has also set financial incentives to make solar more accessible. As solar applications demand cables with maximum reliability to prevent costly downtime and disruption to the energy grid, the demand for cable glands is expected to rise over the forecast period.

– The US construction industry is one among the largest, across the world. The construction industry in Canada is also expected to improve over the forecast period, thus arising the demand for cabling infrastructure in the region. This, in turn, is expected to add to the growth of the cable glands market.

Study objectives of Cable Glands Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cable Glands market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cable Glands market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Cable Glands market trends that influence the global Cable Glands market

Detailed TOC of Cable Glands Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Upgrading And Renewal Of Existing Networks In Developed Economies

5.2.2 Surge In Construction Industry Globally

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Fragmentation In The Regional Markets

5.3.2 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Non-Hazardous Area Cable Glands

6.1.2 Hazardous Area Cable Glands

6.2 By Cable Type

6.2.1 Armored Cable Glands

6.2.2 Unarmored Cables

6.3 By Materials Used

6.3.1 Brass

6.3.2 Aluminium

6.3.3 Plastic

6.3.4 Stainless Steel

6.3.5 Other Material Types

6.4 By End-user Industry

6.4.1 Aerospace

6.4.2 Construction

6.4.3 Manufacturing And Processing

6.4.4 Oil and Gas

6.4.5 Power and Utilities

6.4.6 Other End-user Industries (Marine, Mining, Chemicals)

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Amphenol Corporation

7.1.2 Bartec Group

7.1.3 Cmp Products

7.1.4 Eaton Group – (Cooper Crouse-Hinds Electric Company)

7.1.5 ABB Ltd. (Thomas & Betts Corporation)

7.1.6 Cortem SpA

7.1.7 Emerson Industrial Automation

7.1.8 Elsewedy Electric

7.1.9 Hubbell Incorporated

7.1.10 Jacob Gmbh

7.1.11 R.Stahl Ag

7.1.12 Sealcon LLC

7.1.13 Warom Technology Incorporated

7.1.14 TE Connectivity

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

