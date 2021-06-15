Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Automotive Pressure Sensors market” and its expanding nature. The Automotive Pressure Sensors market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Automotive Pressure Sensors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Pressure Sensors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Pressure Sensors market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Automotive Pressure Sensors market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Reasons to Purchase Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Automotive Pressure Sensors market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Automotive Pressure Sensors market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Automotive Pressure Sensors market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Automotive Pressure Sensors market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Automotive Pressure Sensors market players

Key Market Trends:

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Expected to be the Most Significant Application

– TPMS utilizes pressure monitoring sensors within each tire that monitors specific pressure levels and sends all the data to the centralized control module. TPMS was mandated in the U.S. and EU in 2007 and 2014 respectively. The law came about as a result of over 100 deaths in the late 1990s that were attributed to vehicles running with underinflated tires. There are two types of TPMS, direct (dTPMS) and indirect (iTPMS).

– TPMS is getting smart with the advent of connected cars or autonomous vehicles technology. The technology is increasing the adoption of TPMS as it provides real-time data on vehicle tire pressure, and also offers critical information on tire temperature. High tire temperatures can indicate an excess of friction caused by misalignment of the wheels, which can also contribute to early tire wear and less safe driving. Hence safety awareness among individuals is another factor driving the increased adoption of TPMS.

– Also, several manufacturers are manufacturing TPMS based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication standards. BLE helps in cutting down on development, qualification and logistical costs while allowing over-the-air firmware updates and other general maintenance that would otherwise not be possible. BLE ensures that TPMS sensors are constantly kept up-to-date, secured, and optimized.

– In , the an Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association recently praised the an Parliament committee for endorsing revised an Union tire pressure monitoring systems rules. The regulation updates existing vehicle safety rules to extend TPMS requirements to light and heavy commercial vehicles, trailers and buses.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region has been home to the manufacturers that provide sensors with China, India, Japan, and Taiwan Being the major contributors. The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the development of the automotive industry in countries, such as China and India.

– Also, the Asia-Pacific region has been the largest contributor to the automotive industry’s growth over the past few years. The growing economy and advancements in the regulatory framework in the region have also helped the passenger car sensors market boom in the region.

– The major trend driving the Asia-Pacific automotive sensor market is miniaturization and improved communication capabilities, which in-turn enable their integration into vehicles without interfering with the basic functionalities of the vehicle. Increasing automotive light vehicle production is also driving the pressure sensor market in Asia-Pacific. Other factors such as low cost, compact size, eco-friendly nature, and bulk manufacturing capability are the key factors that are helping the automotive sensors market grow.

– Recently, with the advent of connected cars and automated driverless vehicles the demand for technologically advanced sensors, which have better efficiency and reliability in terms of functioning, have increased substantially.

– Also, rise in government grants to improve industrial infrastructure along with the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has been few additional key factors that have substantially increased the production of automotive sensors. Increased R&D in the sensor industry is creating opportunities for technological advancements that open up new horizons for sensor applications.

Study objectives of Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Pressure Sensors market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Pressure Sensors market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Pressure Sensors market trends that influence the global Automotive Pressure Sensors market

