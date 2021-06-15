Global Aircraft Sensors Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Aircraft Sensors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aircraft Sensors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Temperature Sensor to Account for a Significant Share

– Temperature sensors are an integral part of an aircraft, which is incorporated at various areas, such as cabin, brakes, air ducts, inter-stage turbines, and hydraulic lines. The manufacturers have to comply with the industry standards and regulations to commercialize.

– For instance, in July 2018, Airbus introduced whale-faced aircraft, BelugaXL. It is a next-generation aircraft having a humongous capacity, which requires a considerable amount of sensors, primarily temperature sensors to regulate the optimum required temperature in the cabin as well as the cargo space.

– With the increasing number of flight passengers, the manufacturing of commercial aircraft is increasing rapidly across the world. This is expected to propel the usage of temperature sensors in aircraft thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Aircraft Sensors Market

– In North America, the usage of commercial and business aircraft, as well as the military aircraft, is increasing, owing to factors such as the high influx of immigrants, working professionals, major tourist attraction, and to increase air defense. This has led to an increase in the frequency of aircraft running, thereby ascending the scheduled maintenance.

– Especially, the US aerospace manufacturers are very competitive internationally. The industry contributed USD 143 billion in export sales to the US economy. The inward stock of FDI into the US aerospace manufacturing industry totaled more than USD 21 billion, depicting the scope for aircraft sensor manufacturers in the region.

– Moreover, the is making deals with other emerging economies or countries to sell high-end military aircraft, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global aircraft sensors market was worth USD 1.77 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The innovation in safety and effective handling of aircraft will drive the aircraft sensor market.

– Aircraft uses fly-by-computer systems, where signals from sensors monitor the various activities going on in the flight such as thrust levels, pedals and flight stick which is then received by flight management systems that control surfaces like ailerons and flaps.

– In July 2018, Gas Sensing Solutions (GSS) developed a unique carbon dioxide sensing technology, which is expected to drastically improve the air quality in the cabin of aircraft. Honeywell led the project along with the partnership with SST Sensing, Gas Sensing Solutions, and National Physical Laboratory.

– Moreover, the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) in airplanes to gain real-time statistics is raising the utilization and need for sensors to generate more accurate data which is driving the aircraft sensor market.

– The major challenge would be the manufacturing and the maintenance of these complicated air aircraft which is one of the significant cost incurring component in the industry. To reduce or mitigate this, researchers are testing new sensors to achieve this milestone. Key Manufacturers Like

TE Connectivity Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Meggitt PLC

Ametek Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

The Raytheon Company

Safran Electronics & Defense

Curtiss

Wright Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Hydra

Electric Company

PCB Piezotronics Inc

Avidyne Corporation