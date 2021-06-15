Global Security Screening Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Security Screening market” and its expanding nature. The Security Screening market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Security Screening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Security Screening market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Security Screening market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Security Screening Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Security Screening market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Threat from Terrorism Emphasises the Need for Security Screening at Airports

– The largest market share has been occupied by airports with 65.5% of the market share. Airport security includes perimeter security, command, control and integration, cyber security, communications, surveillance, access control, and screening. Of these, the majority of developments are expected to take place in the screening, Big Data markets and these sectors are particularly witnessing upgrades and new investments as part of the airport security market.

– Aircraft fleet is expected to increase over the years. All regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, , Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Russia and Central Asia are expected to witness this rise.

– While air fleet size and passenger traffic are expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, it makes airports more prone to security threats, such as bombs, loots, and robberies, etc. Therefore, with the increasing passenger traffic in aircraft, airports are intensely focusing on security in the airport premises.

– Recently, the Airport Authority of (AAI) signed a multi-million dollar deal with an international organization to provide baggage scanners, which will be installed throughout nine airports in India, including Chennai and Kolkata. Furthermore, AAI placed a contract worth USD 50 million with Smiths Detection, one of the leading vendors in the market, for hold-baggage scanners, which will be installed in nine airports across the country.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for Largest Market Share

– The largest share in the security screening market is occupied by Asia-Pacific, with China, India, and Japan being the key shareholders. China is one of the prominent markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Vendors in the country are continuously innovating their products. For instance, in January 2019, Safeway Inspection System Limited launched a new portable X-ray scanner, AT2310. This type of X-ray scanner for security inspection is used to inspect small baggage and parcels and find explosives and dangerous weapons.

– The Indian market is expected to be one of the largest aviation markets in the world by 2026, making security a mission-critical factor in enabling India’s airports to be future-ready. In February 2018, the Airports Authority of (AAI) placed an order for multiple CTX 9800 DSiTM systems at a combined value of over USD 50 million, with Smiths Detection. The first group of machines were expected to be installed in the second half of 2018.

– Similar to airports, the railway sector in the region is planning to seal stations at least 20 minutes prior to departure, in order to complete the security check process.

Detailed TOC of Security Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Upsurge in Terror Activities Across the World

4.2.2 Automation of Screening Processes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Slower Rate of Penetration of Advanced Systems in Developing Regions

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 People

5.1.2 Product

5.1.2.1 Mail and Parcel

5.1.2.2 Baggage

5.1.2.3 Cargo and Vehicle Inspection

5.1.2.4 Trace Detection

5.1.2.5 Other Applications

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Airports

5.2.2 Ports and Borders

5.2.3 Defense

5.2.4 Critical Infrastructure

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Smiths Detection Inc

6.1.2 L-3 Security and Detection Systems Inc.

6.1.3 OSI Systems Inc.

6.1.4 3DX-Ray Ltd

6.1.5 Teledyne ICM

6.1.6 Analogic Corporation

6.1.7 Nuctech Company Limited

6.1.8 Astrophysics Inc.

6.1.9 CEIA S.p.A

6.1.10 Gilardoni S.p.A

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

