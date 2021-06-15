Global MEMS Gyroscope Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “MEMS Gyroscope market” and its expanding nature. The MEMS Gyroscope market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

MEMS Gyroscope market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the MEMS Gyroscope market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the MEMS Gyroscope market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of MEMS Gyroscope Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, MEMS Gyroscope market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase MEMS Gyroscope Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how MEMS Gyroscope market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the MEMS Gyroscope market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, MEMS Gyroscope market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the MEMS Gyroscope market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major MEMS Gyroscope market players

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Aerospace Sector is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) system consists of a gyroscope, a low-g accelerometer, and wheel-speed sensors at each wheel (the ABS can also use the wheel-speed sensors). Wheel speed is measured, and the predicted turn rate of the car is compared with that measured by the gyroscope.

– Rollover detection systems use a gyroscope to detect the roll rate. An accelerometer reading vertical acceleration (Z axis) is also required because large roll angles can be encountered in banked curves with no possibility of a rollover.

– Navigation system relies on compass and GPS information when the system is first started. The direction of travel is then matched up with map data to give the system more certainty regarding direction. With the ing adoption of GPS navigation systems, customers are most likely to shift to Gyroscope powered GPS in order to get accurate readings.

North America is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– North America is the geographic area where the gyroscope technologies are more developed. Driven by government regulations of safety and emissions, the introduction of high-end options in modern vehicles by major automobile manufacturers and consumer demand for safety, comfort, infotainment applications and fuel efficiency, automotive electronics content per vehicle is on the rise. As the electronics content is increasing in automobiles, the number of automotive sensors used in vehicles is also increasing.

– Primarily, the government regulations in North America drives demand for automobile safety features that range from passive to integrated active and passive safety systems. These developments are driving increased demand for applications such as tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, occupant detection, and advanced driver assistant systems.

– MEMS Gyroscope has enabled exciting applications in portable devices including optical image stabilization for camera performance improvement, the user interface for additional features and ease of use, and gaming for more exciting entertainment. As North America is the biggest market for consumer electronics, the adoption rate of MEMS gyroscope is expected to follow the same trend.

Study objectives of MEMS Gyroscope Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the MEMS Gyroscope market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the MEMS Gyroscope market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and MEMS Gyroscope market trends that influence the global MEMS Gyroscope market

Detailed TOC of MEMS Gyroscope Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Proliferation of Smartphones

4.3.2 Increased Defense Expenditure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Up Front Costs Involved

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics (Mobile Devices, Handheld Gaming Consoles, Cameras)

5.1.2 Automotive & Aerospace

5.1.3 Other Applications (Industrial, Healthcare)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.2 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.3 InvenSense Inc. (TDK)

6.1.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 KIONIX, Inc. (ROHM)

6.1.7 ASC GmbH

6.1.8 Rion Technology Co. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

