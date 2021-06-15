Global Memristors Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

“Memristors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Memristors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Electronics Segment to a Hold Significant Market Share
– The majority of flexible memory devices do not address the needs of a rewritable, low-power flexible memory device. Hence, the memristors fill this void in the form of elementary circuit elements that may be used to build a new generation of computers, called neuromorphic computers.
– Furthermore, the emerging trend of transparent electronics is also expected to offer potential opportunities for the introduction of innovative products.
– Additionally, increase in the number of industrial robots application, which requires memory on large scale, along with the increase in demand of tablets, watches, smartphones, and other smart wearable devices is also fueling the demand of memristors across the electronic segment.
North America to Occupy the Largest Share in the Market
– With major R&D departments of players, such as HP, IBM, AMD, and Intel, North America is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, with increasing investments in R&D in the IT sector by local governments.
– The presence of highly informed consumer base compared to other regions accounted for the largest share in the studied market. The region is also one of the most prominent contributors to the majority of applications of memristors, including flexible electronics, IoT, and industrial robotics in the recent past.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Memristors Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for IoT, Cloud Computing, and Big Data
4.3.2 Surging Demand for Application of Automation Robots
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity in Technology Application across End-user Segments
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Molecular and Ionic Thin Film
5.1.2 Spin-based and Magnetic Memristor
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Non-volatile Memory
5.2.2 Crossbar Latches
5.2.3 Neuromorphic and Biological System
5.2.4 Programmable Logic and Signal Processing
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Consumer Electronics
5.3.2 IT and Telecom
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 AMD Inc.
6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Rambus Inc.
6.1.6 Intel Corporation
6.1.7 Micron Technology Inc.
6.1.8 SanDisk Corporation
6.1.9 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.10 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.11 Texas Instruments Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
