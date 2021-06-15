Global Lighting Control System Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Lighting Control System market” and its expanding nature. The Lighting Control System market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Lighting Control System market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Lighting Control System market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Lighting Control System market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Lighting Control System Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Lighting Control System market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Smart City Development Initiatives to Drive the market for Smart Lighting

– According to the United Nations Human Settlements Program, cities consume 78% of the world’s energy and Philips also predicted that by 2050, 66% of the population may live in cities, due to urbanization. These have resulted in smart cities, where smart cities rely on IoT, where everything is dependent on each other. From streets lights to traffic signals and beyond. Smart lighting can be a backbone for a smart city network.

– Nowadays, most cities that install new smart lighting or retrofit existing fixtures choose systems that already are equipped with sensor technology or that can be upgraded easily to utilize the advantages of IoT applications.

– For instance, in February 2018, London worked on an innovative lighting strategy that would use smart lighting to cut energy and light pollution, and manage light levels and color at different times of the day.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China where lighting control systems pave the way for the modernization of infrastructure. It is anticipated to consume more energy resources in the longer run, especially with the growing energy demand from the developing countries, such as China and India. The lighting segment usually consumes the majority of the electricity in a commercial building and draws substantial energy levels for a private residence.

– Apart from this the increasing awareness regarding the efficiency of the connected lighting system in the emerging countries, like China, India, and Taiwan, is enabling significant cost savings through optimal energy consumption.

– is making an affirmative shift from using conventional lighting to LED and energy efficient smart lights. Due to this change, is perceived as a market with great potential for international and domestic manufacturers alike.

– According to a report by ELCOMA, the lighting industry is expected to reduce energy consumption for lighting from the present 18% of total power consumption to 13% by 2020, by introducing more energy efficient products and working more closely with the government to execute various schemes and awareness programs.

Study objectives of Lighting Control System Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Lighting Control System market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Lighting Control System market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Lighting Control System market trends that influence the global Lighting Control System market

Detailed TOC of Lighting Control System Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand For Energy-efficient Lighting Systems

4.3.2 Growing Modernization And Infrastructural Development

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Installation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 LED Drivers

5.1.1.2 Sensors

5.1.1.3 Switches and Dimmers

5.1.1.4 Relay Units

5.1.1.5 Gateways

5.1.2 Software

5.2 By Communication Protocol

5.2.1 Wired

5.2.2 Wireless

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Indoor

5.3.2 Outdoor

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.2 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3 Latin America

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Electric Company

6.1.2 Philips Lighting NV

6.1.3 Eaton Corporation PL

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Acuity Brands Inc.

6.1.6 Cree Inc.

6.1.7 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

6.1.8 Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

6.1.9 Digital Lumens Inc.

6.1.10 WAGO Corporation

6.1.11 Infineon Technologies

6.1.12 Schneider Electric

6.1.13 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.14 Taiwan Semiconductor

6.1.15 Toshiba

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

