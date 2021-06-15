Global Ethylene Market Report- by Upcoming Opportunities and Industry Trends through 2026

ReportsnReports added Latest Global Ethylene Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Global Ethylene Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Global Ethylene Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2091916

Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 180 mtpa in 2018 to more than 260 mtpa by 2023. More than 125 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years. Exxon Mobil Corp, Saudi Arabian Oil Co and The National Petrochemical Co are the top three companies in terms of planned capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by country

– Ethylene planned and announced plants details

– Global ethylene capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country. Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ethylene plants globally

– Understand regional ethylene supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylene capacity data. Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2091916

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Ethylene Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Major Global Ethylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.7. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry

2.10. Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.13. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants

4. Africa Ethylene Industry

4.1. Africa Ethylene Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Africa Ethylene Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Ethylene Industry in Egypt

4.9. Ethylene Industry in South Africa

4.10. Ethylene Industry in Nigeria

4.11. Ethylene Industry in Algeria

5. Asia Ethylene Industry

6. Europe Ethylene Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Ethylene Industry

8. Middle East Ethylene Industry

9. North America Ethylene Industry

10. South America Ethylene Industry

11. Oceania Ethylene Industry

12. Appendix

12.1. Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Methodology

12.4. Contact Us

12.5. Disclaimer