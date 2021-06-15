Foundry Coke Market 2021: Top manufacturers Records, Globally Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2024

Global Foundry Coke Industry Outlook Analysis 2021-2024 : Complete brief Foundry Coke market 2021 research report offers global Foundry Coke market outlook (2021-2024) analysis supported countries, Structure Analysis, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends and more..

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.,

Foundry Coke Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

ERP Compliant Coke

LLC

Erie Coke

Tonawanda Coke Corporation



market for Foundry Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million USD in 2023, from million USD in 2017, according to a new study.,

Foundry Coke Market Segment by Type covers:

Type1

Type 2

Type 3

Foundry Coke Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

Scope of the Foundry Coke market Report:

This report focuses on the Foundry Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT., At the end of 20th century, there were six producers of foundry coke in United States. Currently, there are four of them left, after a series of acquisition and collapse. ABC Coke (Drummond) was and is still the largest producer of foundry coke in United States, with about 50 percent of United States total capacity., The price of foundry coke produced in United States is relatively higher than that produced in China. But as heavy anti-dumping duties has been conducted on Chinese produced foundry coke, the imports volume of foundry coke from China has been reduced. Currently, the demand of foundry coke in United States is mainly meet by domestic producers, with small amount of imported product., The worldwide market for Foundry Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million USD in 2023, from million USD in 2017, according to a new study.,

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Foundry Coke market ;growth rate?

What are thekey factors driving ;the global Foundry Coke market?

Who are thekey manufacturers ;in Foundry Coke market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overview ;of the Foundry Coke market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Foundry Coke market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Foundry Coke market?

What are the Foundry Coke market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Foundry Coke Industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications ;of Foundry Coke Industry?

What are ;sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions ;of Foundry Coke Industry?

Key Benefits

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research amp; clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global Foundry Coke market scenario:

market ;Overview

market ;Analysis ;by ;Regions

market ;Dynamics amp; Companies ;Profiles, Business ;Overview

Data ;Source

Research ;Findings ;and ;Conclusion

Market trends amp; developments

Company profiles of leading companies

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, ;growth rate ;of Foundry Coke market in 2024 ;is also explained. ;Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption ;tables and ;figures ;of Foundry Coke market ;are also given.

