Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defense Sector to Account for a Major Share
– IMUs used in defense applications comprise the best-in-class bias stability and performance metrics. High-end IMUs for defense applications represent one of the largest markets in the inertial systems sector. They are widely used in defense ships, military fighters, nuclear missiles, short/medium- and long-range missiles, guided munitions, and military helicopters.
– Defense-based applications are known to deploy two inertial navigational systems, in order to tackle redundancy and offer high fault tolerance. For instance, considering the use of high-end inertial systems in military helicopters. Military helicopters can be broadly categorized into special mission helicopters and combative rotorcrafts.
– FOG-based gyroscopes (as part of IMUs) are usually preferred in defense applications, when performance is considered the key criteria. Furthermore, the emergence of MEMS-based IMUs enabled a wider adoption in defense-based application. Usually, they are coupled with other forms of navigational systems to account for bias errors.
– Defense-based applications (especially in the United States, which represents the largest market for high-end IMUs) are governed by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These bodies impose regulations, concerning trade and exchange of information on defense-related technology, to maintain the integrity and prevent the transfer of information to anti-government institutions.
North America to Lead the Market
– North America is expected to hold the largest market share, mainly attributed to the high defense budgets. The allocates the maximum budget for defense spending. For 2019, the United States’ defense spending is predicted to be more than USD 681 billion. With the country accounting for more than 38% of the overall defense expenditure, the market is expected to remain a dominant sector in the industry.
– The US military uses a navigation-grade inertial measurement unit developed by Northrop Grumman. This miniaturized unit is based on MEMS technology, to enable navigation by sensing acceleration and angular motion, providing data outputs used by vehicle control systems for guidance.
– According to Boeing, in 2018, the demand for commercial airplanes is expected to increase, due to rising passenger traffic and upcoming airplane retirements. The company forecasts the need for 42,730 new jets, which are expected to be valued at USD 6.3 trillion over the next 20 years.
– The increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircraft created huge potential market opportunities for IMUs. The US aerospace industry exports more than 60% of the total aerospace production. As a result various foreign firms are attracted to the US aerospace market, as it is the largest market in the world, employing a skilled and hospitable workforce, with diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Inertial Measurement Unit market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Inertial Measurement Unit market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Inertial Measurement Unit market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Inertial Measurement Unit market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Inertial Measurement Unit market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Inertial Measurement Unit ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Inertial Measurement Unit market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Inertial Measurement Unit space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Inertial Measurement Unit market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Inertial Measurement Unit market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Inertial Measurement Unit market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Inertial Measurement Unit market trends that influence the global Inertial Measurement Unit market
Detailed TOC of Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth of the Defense and Aerospace Sector
4.3.2 Emergence of MEMS Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Operational Complexity, Coupled with High Maintenance Costs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Gyroscopes
6.1.2 Accelerometers
6.1.3 Magnetometers
6.2 By Grade
6.2.1 Marine Grade
6.2.2 Navigation Grade
6.2.3 Tactical Grade
6.2.4 Space Grade
6.2.5 Commercial Grade
6.3 By End User
6.3.1 Industrial
6.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
6.3.3 Automotive
6.3.4 Other End Users
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United States
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 United Kingdom
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 India
6.4.3.3 Japan
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.
7.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation
7.1.3 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
7.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.
7.1.5 Thales Group
7.1.6 Memsense LLC
7.1.7 Sensonor Technologies AS
7.1.8 Xsens Technologies BV
7.1.9 Vectornav Technologies LLC
7.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV
7.1.11 ACEINNA Inc.
7.1.12 Safran SA
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
