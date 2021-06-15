Plastics Market 2026 Business Insights, Trends, Growth Potential, Size, Share, Strategic Assessment, Competitive Analysis by Leading Companies

The global plastics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/plastics-market-102176

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other plastics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies present in the Plastics Market. They are as follows:

Borouge

LyondellBasell

Braskem

SABIC

Covestro AG

Dow

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

INEOS

ExxonMobil Chemical

China Petroleum Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Total S.A.

DuPont

Formosa Plastics Group

Other key players

Availability of Cost-effective Raw Materials to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the polymers market is grouped into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America acquired USD 72.90 billion Plastics Market revenue in 2018 and is likely to showcase significant growth throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for plastics in the U.S. from industries, namely, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, packaging, and more. Europe is expected to experience considerable growth in the near future on account of the high demand for plastics from the infrastructure & construction industry.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/plastics-market-9586

Regional Analysis for Plastics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Plastics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Plastics Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Plastics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Electronic Warfare Market

Electronic Warfare Market

Flight Simulator Market

Flight Simulator Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245