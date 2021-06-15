Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

“Tungsten Carbide Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Tungsten Carbide market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Cemented carbide to drive the market
– Cemented carbide is a metallurgical material in a powder form; a composite of tungsten carbide (WC) particles and a binder rich in metallic cobalt (Co).
– Cemented carbides for metal cutting applications consist of more than 80% of hard phase WC.
– The cemented carbide tools are used in the production of glass bottles, aluminium cans, plastic tubes, steel wires, copper wires. Some of the other uses include metal cutting, machining of wood, plastics, composites, soft ceramics, chipless forming (hot and cold), mining and construction, structural parts, wear parts, and military components.
– With the increasing demand from various applications, the market for cemented carbide is projected to grow over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global tungsten carbide market in 2018. There is demand for tungsten carbide in the market as a result of the growing demand for automotive, construction and metalworking industries, in the countries like China, and Japan.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of tungsten carbide is increasing in the region.
– The total number of vehicles produced in China, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle’s production from the year 2017,i.e., 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.
– From the points mentioned above reveals that there is the highest opportunity for the consumption of tungsten carbide in the Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Tungsten Carbide market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Tungsten Carbide market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Tungsten Carbide market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Tungsten Carbide market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Tungsten Carbide market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Tungsten Carbide ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Tungsten Carbide market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Tungsten Carbide space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Tungsten Carbide market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Tungsten Carbide Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Tungsten Carbide Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Tungsten Carbide market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Tungsten Carbide market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Tungsten Carbide market trends that influence the global Tungsten Carbide market
Detailed TOC of Tungsten Carbide Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications of Tungsten Carbide in Various End-user Industries
4.1.2 Recylable Property of Tungsten carbide
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Toxicity of Tungsten carbide
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Cemented carbide
5.1.2 Coatings
5.1.3 Alloys
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Mining & Construction
5.2.4 Electronics
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Elements
6.4.2 Buffalo Tungsten Inc.
6.4.3 CERATIZIT S.A.
6.4.4 China Tungsten
6.4.5 CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd.
6.4.6 Extramet products,LLC.
6.4.7 Federal Carbide Company
6.4.8 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.
6.4.9 H.C. Stark GmbH
6.4.10 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.
6.4.11 Kennametal Inc.
6.4.12 Sandvik AB
6.4.13 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
6.4.14 Umicore
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves
