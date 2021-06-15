Worldwide Thermal Spray Powder Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Thermal Spray Powder Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Thermal Spray Powder market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

– Ceramic powders, such as tungsten carbide and chrome carbide, are used as thermal barrier coatings in the aerospace and aviation sector, to protect components against intense heat and wear. In the aerospace sector, thermal spray powders are extensively used as the protective coatings of aircraft components and to repair the old ones. They are used in the protection of engine turbine blades and actuation systems, to provide high thermal resistance and longevity.

– Thermal spray powder coatings are largely employed for several purposes in jet engine components, such as crank shafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on. In addition, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear (bearings and axles inside the landing gear) to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

– The aircraft production industry is booming in the Asia-Pacific and South American regions. Countries, such as China and India, are witnessing growth in the aircraft passenger travel rate, owing to the rising consumer incomes and increasing airport infrastructure network. The production of large commercial aircrafts across the world has been increasing over the past few years. In 2017, the production increased by 8.4%.

– Aircraft production has been increasing over the past few decades, owing to the increasing passenger traffic, coupled with the need for fuel efficient aircraft. The number of deliveries by Airbus manufacturer has been increasing over the past 15 years. In 2017, the number of aircraft deliveries increased by 4.36%.

– The air travel passenger fleet in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise by 5.7%, while the aircraft fleet is expected to increase at a rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. The total aircraft fleet is expected to reach to a number of 17,520 by 2036. Similarly, the Latin American and Middle Eastern regions are also expected to witness significant growth rates of 4.4% and 5.1%, respectively, between 2017 and 2036. With increasing aircraft fleet, the repair and maintenance of aircraft also increases YoY.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America region to Dominate the Market

The is the world’s largest and most powerful economy, with a per capita income of USD 55,900. The economic growth rate was 2.9% in 2018, and is expected to increase to 2.3% in 2019. It is the second largest automotive manufacturer, after China, and produced 11 314 705 units vehicles in 2018. Over the past five years, the country witnessed a robust growth in automobile production. Furthermore, the production increases by 1.1% in 2018. Export of aerospace components to countries, such as , China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry. Industrial gas turbines are likely to play an important role in achieving national objectives related to energy and environment. The ongoing technical advances make gas turbines the logical choice for power generation and replacement of old thermal facilities operating on coal and oil. The thermal spray powder market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to high demand from various end-user industries.

Market Overview:

The market for thermal spray powder is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing demand for higher performance customized alloy powders, increasing prominence for plasma spray coatings, and extensive consumption of thermal sprayed tungsten-cobalt (WC-Co) coatings.

– The automotive manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region has been increasing at a strong rate, and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the surge in investments and expansion in production facilities in the region, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

– The limited availability of data pertaining to the reliability and consistency of thermal spray coatings, like thermal spray ceramic coatings, pose a potential challenge for manufacturers, and could hinder or slow the growth of the market.

Ceramic and metal composites (cermets), considerably improve several material properties, with regard to that of initial components. Hence, cermets are frequently applied in many technological fields, which are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Key Manufacturers Like

5iTECH (AlSher APM LLC)

Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (AIMTEK)

Carpenter Powder Products (CRS Holdings Inc.)

Global Tungsten & Powders

Höganäs AB

Kennametal Inc.

Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.

Powder Alloy Corporation

Praxair ST Technology Inc.

The Fisher Barton Group (Lineage Alloys)

Polymet Corp.

Treibacher Industrie AG

C&M Technologies GmbH