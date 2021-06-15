Global Thermal Spray Equipment Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Thermal Spray Equipment market” and its expanding nature. The Thermal Spray Equipment market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Thermal Spray Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Thermal Spray Equipment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Thermal Spray Equipment market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Thermal Spray Equipment Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Thermal Spray Equipment market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Thermal Spray Equipment Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Thermal Spray Equipment market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Thermal Spray Equipment market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Thermal Spray Equipment market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Thermal Spray Equipment market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Thermal Spray Equipment market players

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

– Thermal sprays equipment are largely employed for several purposes in jet engines components, such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on.

– In addition to these, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear, in order to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

– Thermal spray coatings systems are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles, respectively.

– Coatings of chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide are employed in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes, respectively.

– Boeing led the aerospace industry in adapting and implementing the use of thermal spray equipment as an alternative for hard chromium plating on numerous structural components.

– All in all, there is a promising growth for the demand of thermal spray equipment in the aerospace industry, over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– The thermal spray equipment market in China is experiencing healthy growth, mirroring the manufacturing section of aerospace and automotive industry of the country.

– China is one of the largest producers of steel, and steel mills use thermal spray coatings for protection. In the steel industry, mainly coatings of processing rolls by HVOF, spray fusing, plasma spraying, and plasma-transferred arc overlaying welding are used.

– The Chinese aerospace policy represents one of the most comprehensive attempts to enter the top levels of aerospace development and production. China is expected to be the world’s largest single‐country market for civil aircraft sales in the next 20 years.

– According to the International Trade Administration, Boeing estimates that China will need to add more than 6,000 planes to its commercial fleet to meet the traffic demand.

– China has the second largest domestic aviation market in the world. It also has the world’s fastest growing domestic aviation industry, with passenger traffic increasing at the rate of 6.6% per year.

– Therefore, the demand for thermal spray equipment is expected to increase significantly in the country in the upcoming years.

Study objectives of Thermal Spray Equipment Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Thermal Spray Equipment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Thermal Spray Equipment market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Thermal Spray Equipment market trends that influence the global Thermal Spray Equipment market

Detailed TOC of Thermal Spray Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expanding Automotive Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Rising Popularity of Thermal Spray Ceramic Coatings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emergence of Hard Trivalent Chrome Coatings

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Thermal Spray Coating Systems

5.1.2 Dust Collection Equipment

5.1.3 Spray Guns and Nozzles

5.1.4 Feeder Equipment

5.1.5 Spare Parts

5.1.6 Noise-reducing Enclosures

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Oil and Gas

5.2.5 Medical Devices

5.2.6 Energy and Power

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Process

5.3.1 Combustion

5.3.2 Electric Energy

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.2 Artec S.p.A

6.4.3 Arzell Inc.

6.4.4 ASB Industries Inc.

6.4.5 Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (Aimtek)

6.4.6 Camfil Air Pollution Control

6.4.7 Castolin Eutectic

6.4.8 Donaldson Company Inc.

6.4.9 Flame Spray Technologies BV

6.4.10 Thermion

6.4.11 GTV Verschleibschutz GmbH

6.4.12 HAI Inc.

6.4.13 Imperial Systems Inc.

6.4.14 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.15 The Linde Group

6.4.16 Supersonic Spray Technologies (CenterLine)

6.4.17 Metallisation Ltd.

6.4.18 Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd

6.4.19 Oerlikon

6.4.20 Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.

6.4.21 Powder Feed Dynamics, Inc.

6.4.22 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

6.4.23 Progressive Surface

6.4.24 Saint-Gobain S.A.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Replacement of Hard Chrome Coatings

