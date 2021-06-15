Global Specialty Silica Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Specialty Silica market” and its expanding nature. The Specialty Silica market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Specialty Silica market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Specialty Silica market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Specialty Silica market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Paints, Coatings & Inks Industry

– Precipitated silica and fumed silica are the majorly used specialty silica products in paints, coatings, and inks.

– Fumed silica act as a thixotroping agent in paints & coatings applications, in order to provide resistance against rust and corrosion. In powder coatings, fumed silica enhances the free-flow, anti-caking, and fluidization properties, hence allowing a balance between sag control, flow & leveling, and thixotropy. Whereas in liquid coatings, fumed silica offers rheology control and anti-settling properties.

– In paints, coatings, and inks industry, fumed silica is majorly used and holds the dominating position in the specialty silica market.

– Precipitated silica too is widely used in paints & coatings industry, as the flatting and matting agent properties of precipitated silica reduce the gloss of a variety of products, including coatings, paints, lacquers, varnishes and inks, while providing lower viscosity and better stir-in capability.

– Paints & coatings production is rising steadily in the global market, owing to its demand from the construction, automotive, and industrial coating applications. According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the global paints & coatings industry is expected to reach more than 63 thousand kilo tons through 2023, owing to the burgeoning demand from the above mentioned industries.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global market with most of the demand comong from countries such as China and India. is a growing economy, and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of such reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDIs in the manufacturing sector, to make a manufacturing hub. Indian roadways is the second-largest in the world. Owing to the increasing number of vehicles and traffic, the government is planning to further extend the roadways in the coming years. Growing investments in the infrastructure sector, and other strategic initiatives of the government, are expected to boost the paints & coatings demand in construction sector in the country.

Study objectives of Specialty Silica Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Specialty Silica market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Specialty Silica market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Specialty Silica market trends that influence the global Specialty Silica market

7.1 Growing Emergence of Green Tires

