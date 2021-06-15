Worldwide Sodium Thiosulphate Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Sodium Thiosulphate Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sodium Thiosulphate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Medical Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major medical applications of sodium thiosulphate is to treat lead, mercury, arsenic and bismuth poisoning. The treatment is done through intravenous injections of STS owing to the lack of toxicity during administration.

– One of the more recent medical applications of STS is in treating Calciphylaxis which is observed in patients suffering from kidney failure. STS is also used in preventing the toxicity of a cancer treating agent called cisplatin.

– Increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases in the is expected to drive the medical application of STS during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the rise in chronic kidney diseases are population growth, increased risk exposure and aging.

– There are several epidemiological studies done in the recent years which suggest the possibility of using STS as an anti-inflammatory agent and as a neuroprotective agent.

– Hence, Medical application is likely to remain the most dominant application and occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for STS is high from medical, photograph processing and water treatment industries of Asia-pacific region. Investment on water treatment chemicals in China is likely to increase owing to the increased focus on water treatment in the 13th five year plan. This increase in demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to boost the demand for STS. Apart from these, factors like growing investments in healthcare and growing disposable income in countries like are also expected to boost the demand for STS in Asia-pacific. The increasing number of patients suffering from renal diseases in countries like and China is also expected to boost the demand for sodium thiosulphate in the Asia-Pacific region. These factors are likely to propel the demand for STS in the region.

Market Overview:

Sodium thiosulphate market is expected to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is increasing prevalence of renal diseases as sodium thiosulphate is used in treating Calciphylaxis which occurs through kidney failure. Increasing mine production of gold in Asian countries is also likely to boost the demand for sodium thiosulphate.

– Medical applications dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of kidney failure across the globe.

– Increasing mine production of gold in Asia is also expected to boost the demand for sodium thiosulphate.

– Sodium thiosulphate has recently found application in the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy. This is expected to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the sodium thiosulphate market across the globe owing to the high demand from medical, photograph processing and water treatment industries.

