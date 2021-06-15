Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Revenue Analysis And Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Two power generators were installed in the Marshalls Energy Company by the Clean Energy Technologies Inc., in May 2019. These power generators will generate power from the heat source by the unique system installed in them which makes them trap the waste heat from various sources and converts it into electricity. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global waste heat recovery systems market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

As per Fortune Business Insights, the report highlights some of the major shareholders in the waste heat recovery systems market. These companies are mentioned below:

Cummins Africa

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Amec Foster Wheeler plc

ABB Ltd

Ecogen Power Systems LLC

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

Bosal Nederland B.V

Forbes Marshall,

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH,

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation

Exodraft Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Limited

Sigma Thermal Inc.

Somas Instrument AB

General Electric Company

Matthews Environmental Solutions

BORSIG Process Waste heat recovery systems GmbH

Thermax Limited

Tenneco Inc.

Turboden S.p.A

Alfa Laval AB

Siemens AG

Key Market Driver – Energy and cost savings

Key Market Restraint – Low quality of recovered waste heat

The study by Fortune Business Insights on waste heat recovery systems market is titled, “Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Preheating, Power Generation, Steam Generation, Others), By End-User Industry (Chemical, Petroleum Refinery, Heavy Metal Manufacturing, Fertilizer and Pesticide, Paper & Pulp, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2028.” The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market with major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods and is available for sale on the company website.

As per the report, the global waste heat recovery systems market is categorized on the basis of application, end user industry, and geography. With respect to application, the market is segmented into steam generation, power generation, preheating, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into paper and pulp, fertilizer and pesticide, heavy metal manufacturing, petroleum refinery, chemical, and others.

Growth of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries to Directly Boost Regional Markets

North America witnessed a 7.4% rise in its annual steel production as per 2017 records. The steel and heavy industries in the region are accelerating at a regular pace. On the other side, the market in Europe is anticipated to witness steady growth on account of the presence of the well-established chemical factories. The growth of chemical industries directly promoted the sales of waste heat recovery systems, thus boosting the market in the region.

The steady growth rate of chemical and natural gas industries in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. The rise of oil and natural gas reserves in Venezuela is anticipated to promote the growth of the market in Latin America. Additionally, the considerable rise in fertilizer, heavy metal, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in the past is likely to promote the growth of Asia Pacific market at a remarkable pace.

Major Table of Content For Waste Heat Recovery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

