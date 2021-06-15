Thermostat Market – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis By Forecast To 2028

According to the report, the global thermostat market is categorized on the basis of product, deployment, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the global thermostat market is classified into the programmable thermostat, mechanical thermostat, and smart thermostat. With respect to deployment, the market is categorized into wireless and wired. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, "Thermostat Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Smart Thermostat, Mechanical Thermostat, Programmable Thermostat, Others), By Deployment (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2028" states the surging demand for thermostat applications in residential and commercial sectors to promote the growth of the market.

Companies functioning in the global thermostat market include:

Tado GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co

Nest Labs

Control4 Corporation

Pro1 IAQ

NorTek Inc.

Honeywell Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ecobee, Inc

Carrier Corporation

Key Market Driver – Increase in internet penetration and rise in demand for IOT based devices.

Key Market Restraint – High initial investment.

Surge in Demand to Conserve Energy to Promote Market

Thermostats are devices utilized in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) equipment for controlling the temperature of a room. Smart thermostats can make smart and automated adjustments as per the consumer’s needs in order to save energy and communicate with other sources of energy other than the HVAC systems. The increasing need for energy saving is a major factor in boosting the global thermostat market. In addition, the increasing demand for thermostat systems in both residential and commercial sectors are major factors promoting the growth of the global thermostat market.

The increasing rate of saving energy bills is promoting the need to save energy and utilize it in the best possible way. This is anticipated to drive the market for the thermostat in the coming years. In addition, vendors in the thermostat market are focusing on the integration of smart thermostats with Internet of Things (IoT) for operating smart thermostats even in remote areas. This will further help the market earn great revenue in the forecast period.

Segmentaton

By Product

Smart Thermostat

Mechanical Thermostat

Programmable Thermostat

Others

By Deployment

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

