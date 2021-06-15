Global Artificial Sport Turf Market 2021 Projected Industry Growth of Leading Companies & Manufacturers – Ten Cate, Sis Pitches, Cocreation Grass, Shaw Sports Turf, Act Global Sports, Fieldturf ( Tarkett)

“

The global Artificial Sport Turf market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Artificial Sport Turf market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Artificial Sport Turf market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive market research report on the Artificial Sport Turf market.

Post-COVID Artificial Sport Turf Market Condition

Just like all the markets in the world, the Artificial Sport Turf market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Artificial Sport Turf market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Artificial Sport Turf market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Artificial Sport Turf market.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the Artificial Sport Turf market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Artificial Sport Turf market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.

Top Market Companies covered in this Research Report:

Ten Cate, Sis Pitches, Cocreation Grass, Shaw Sports Turf, Act Global Sports, Fieldturf ( Tarkett)

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global Artificial Sport Turf market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Artificial Sport Turf market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Artificial Sport Turf’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Tuft GrassAbove 10 and Below 25 mm Type, Tuft GrassBelow 10 mm Type

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium

Market Regions

The global Artificial Sport Turf market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Artificial Sport Turf market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Artificial Sport Turf market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

Main Chapters From The Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Sport Turf Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Tuft GrassAbove 10 and Below 25 mm Type

1.4.3 Tuft GrassBelow 10 mm Type

1.4.4 Tuft GrassAbove 25 mm Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Football Stadium

1.5.3 Baseball Stadium

1.5.4 Tennis & Paddle Stadium

1.5.5 Multisport Stadium

1.5.6 American Football

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Artificial Sport Turf Market

1.8.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Sport Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Sport Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Sport Turf Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Sport Turf Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Artificial Sport Turf Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Artificial Sport Turf Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Artificial Sport Turf Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Artificial Sport Turf Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Artificial Sport Turf Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Sport Turf Business

16.1 Ten Cate

16.1.1 Ten Cate Company Profile

16.1.2 Ten Cate Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.1.3 Ten Cate Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 SIS Pitches

16.2.1 SIS Pitches Company Profile

16.2.2 SIS Pitches Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.2.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 CoCreation Grass

16.3.1 CoCreation Grass Company Profile

16.3.2 CoCreation Grass Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.3.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Shaw Sports Turf

16.4.1 Shaw Sports Turf Company Profile

16.4.2 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.4.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 ACT Global Sports

16.5.1 ACT Global Sports Company Profile

16.5.2 ACT Global Sports Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.5.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

16.6.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Company Profile

16.6.2 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.6.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Edel Grass B.V.

16.7.1 Edel Grass B.V. Company Profile

16.7.2 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.7.3 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Domo Sports Grass

16.8.1 Domo Sports Grass Company Profile

16.8.2 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.8.3 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 SportGroup Holding

16.9.1 SportGroup Holding Company Profile

16.9.2 SportGroup Holding Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.9.3 SportGroup Holding Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Limonta Sport

16.10.1 Limonta Sport Company Profile

16.10.2 Limonta Sport Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.10.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Condor Grass

16.11.1 Condor Grass Company Profile

16.11.2 Condor Grass Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.11.3 Condor Grass Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Victoria PLC

16.12.1 Victoria PLC Company Profile

16.12.2 Victoria PLC Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.12.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Unisport-Saltex Oy

16.13.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy Company Profile

16.13.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.13.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Forbex

16.14.1 Forbex Company Profile

16.14.2 Forbex Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.14.3 Forbex Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Nurteks

16.15.1 Nurteks Company Profile

16.15.2 Nurteks Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.15.3 Nurteks Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 Juta

16.16.1 Juta Company Profile

16.16.2 Juta Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.16.3 Juta Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 GreenVision / Mattex

16.17.1 GreenVision / Mattex Company Profile

16.17.2 GreenVision / Mattex Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.17.3 GreenVision / Mattex Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 ForestGrass

16.18.1 ForestGrass Company Profile

16.18.2 ForestGrass Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.18.3 ForestGrass Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.19 Taishan

16.19.1 Taishan Company Profile

16.19.2 Taishan Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.19.3 Taishan Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.20 Mondo S.p.A.

16.20.1 Mondo S.p.A. Company Profile

16.20.2 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.20.3 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.21 Wonderlawn

16.21.1 Wonderlawn Company Profile

16.21.2 Wonderlawn Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.21.3 Wonderlawn Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.22 Beaulieu International Group

16.22.1 Beaulieu International Group Company Profile

16.22.2 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.22.3 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.23 DowDupont

16.23.1 DowDupont Company Profile

16.23.2 DowDupont Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.23.3 DowDupont Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.24 Garden Grass

16.24.1 Garden Grass Company Profile

16.24.2 Garden Grass Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.24.3 Garden Grass Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.25 Challenger Industries Inc.

16.25.1 Challenger Industries Inc. Company Profile

16.25.2 Challenger Industries Inc. Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.25.3 Challenger Industries Inc. Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.26 Controlled Products, LLC

16.26.1 Controlled Products, LLC Company Profile

16.26.2 Controlled Products, LLC Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.26.3 Controlled Products, LLC Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.27 Global Syn-Turf

16.27.1 Global Syn-Turf Company Profile

16.27.2 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Sport Turf Product Specification

16.27.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Sport Turf Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Artificial Sport Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Artificial Sport Turf Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Sport Turf

17.4 Artificial Sport Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Artificial Sport Turf Distributors List

18.3 Artificial Sport Turf Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Artificial Sport Turf (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Sport Turf (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Artificial Sport Turf (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Artificial Sport Turf by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Artificial Sport Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Artificial Sport Turf by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

