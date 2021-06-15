Global Trends for Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market industry 2021

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Outboard Joints
- Inboard Joints
Outboard joints hold a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 54.96% in 2019.
Segment by Application
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Passenger vehicle is the most widely used in automotive constant velocity joint market, accounting for more than 95% of the sale market share in 2019.
By Company
- GKN
- NTN
- SDS
- Nexteer
- Wanxiang
- Hyundai WIA
- Neapco
- Guansheng
- SKF
- Seohan Group
- IFA Rotorion
- JTEKT
- Xiangyang Automobile Bearing
- AAM
- Heri Automotive
Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Outboard Joints
1.2.3 Inboard Joints
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Production
2.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automotive Constant
