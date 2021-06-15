June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Smart Label MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Smart Label, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Smart Label industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Invengo Information Technology

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Sato Holdings Corporation

Graphic Label, Inc

Samsung

Tyco Sensormatic

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Paragon ID

E Ink

Century

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell

Muehlbauer Holding

Smartrac N.V.

Displaydata

TAG Company

Alien Technology Inc.

Advantech

CCL Industries, Inc.

SES-imagotag

ASK S.A.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Pricer

Fujitsu

Multi-Color Corporation

By Type:

Electronic Article Surveillance Labels (EAS)

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels

Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Food & Beverage

Data Center & Library

Healthcare & pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Label Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electronic Article Surveillance Labels (EAS)

1.2.2 RFID Labels

1.2.3 Sensing Labels

1.2.4 Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels

1.2.5 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Data Center & Library

1.3.5 Healthcare & pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Logistic

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Manufacturing

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Smart Label Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Smart Label Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Smart Label Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Smart Label Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Smart Label Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Smart Label (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Smart Label Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Smart Label Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Label (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Smart Label Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Smart Label Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Label (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Label Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Label Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

….continued

