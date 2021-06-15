June 2021 Report on GLOBAL VOCs Sensors MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of VOCs Sensors, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the VOCs Sensors industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Riken Keiki

GFG Instrumentation

Macro Technology Instruments Co.

AFC International

Figaro U.S.A., Inc.

GENEQ Inc.

Spectrex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Compur Monitors

By Type:

Fixed

Portable

Photoionization Sensors

Metal Oxide Sensors

By Application:

Aerospace

Automobile

Oil & Gas

Waste Water Treatment Plants

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 VOCs Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fixed

1.2.2 Portable

1.2.3 Photoionization Sensors

1.2.4 Metal Oxide Sensors

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aerospace

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Waste Water Treatment Plants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global VOCs Sensors Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global VOCs Sensors Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global VOCs Sensors Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global VOCs Sensors Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global VOCs Sensors Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global VOCs Sensors (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global VOCs Sensors Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global VOCs Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global VOCs Sensors (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global VOCs Sensors Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global VOCs Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global VOCs Sensors (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global VOCs Sensors Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global VOCs Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States VOCs Sensors Market Analysis

3.1 United States VOCs Sensors Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States VOCs Sensors Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

