Electric Car Rental Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2027| Sixt, DriveNow, Zoomcar and Others

Global Electric Car Rental Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights – outlining the key outcomes of the Electric Car Rental market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are Sixt, DriveNow, Zoomcar, Hertz, Drive Electric Orlando, Wattacars, Europcar Group, DriveElectric, Green Motion, Enterprise Holdings, BlueIndy, Easirent, Avis Budget Group.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type:

Economy cars

Luxury cars

On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into:

Electric Cars

Others

Top Companies covered in the report:

Sixt

DriveNow

Zoomcar

Hertz

Drive Electric Orlando

Wattacars

Europcar Group

DriveElectric

Green Motion

Enterprise Holdings

BlueIndy

Easirent

Avis Budget Group

Research Methodology:

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year – 2016-2019

Disreputable year – 2020

Estimate period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Primary Research:

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Electric Car Rental industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Global Electric Car Rental industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

Table of Contents Executive Summary 1 Industry Overview of Electric Car Rental 1.1 Definition of Electric Car Rental 1.2 Electric Car Rental Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Electric Car Rental Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2016-2027) 1.2.2 Economy cars 1.2.3 Luxury cars 1.3 Electric Car Rental Segment by Applications 1.3.1 Global Electric Car Rental Consumption Comparison by Applications (2016-2027) 1.3.2 Electric Cars 1.3.3 Others 1.4 Global Electric Car Rental Overall Market 1.4.1 Global Electric Car Rental Revenue (2016-2027) 1.4.2 Global Electric Car Rental Production (2016-2027) 1.4.3 North America Electric Car Rental Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.4 Europe Electric Car Rental Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.5 China Electric Car Rental Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.6 Japan Electric Car Rental Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.7 Southeast Asia Electric Car Rental Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.8 India Electric Car Rental Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Electric Car Rental 2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Car Rental 2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Electric Car Rental 3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Electric Car Rental 3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date 3.2 Global Electric Car Rental Manufacturing Plants Distribution 3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Electric Car Rental 3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers 4.1 Electric Car Rental Production and Capacity Analysis 4.2 Electric Car Rental Revenue Analysis 4.3 Electric Car Rental Price Analysis 4.4 Market Concentration Degree 5 Electric Car Rental Regional Market Analysis 5.1 Electric Car Rental Production by Regions 5.1.1 Global Electric Car Rental Production by Reg.....

Continued…..

Key Questions Answered by Electric Car Rental Market Report

What was the Electric Car Rental Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Electric Car Rental Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electric Car Rental Market was the market leader in 2020? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

