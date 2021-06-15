Automation Solutions Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2020 to 2027| General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi and Others

Global Automation Solutions Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights – outlining the key outcomes of the Automation Solutions market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Yokogawa Electric, Omron Corporation, Honeywell, ABB, Parsec Automation, IDEC, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Koyo, FANUC.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

istributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Automotive

Research Methodology:

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year – 2016-2019

Disreputable year – 2020

Estimate period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Primary Research:

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Automation Solutions industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Global Automation Solutions industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

Table of Contents Executive Summary 1 Industry Overview of Automation Solutions 1.1 Definition of Automation Solutions 1.2 Automation Solutions Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Automation Solutions Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2016-2027) 1.2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) 1.2.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) 1.2.4 istributed Control System (DCS) 1.2.5 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) 1.3 Automation Solutions Segment by Applications 1.3.1 Global Automation Solutions Consumption Comparison by Applications (2016-2027) 1.3.2 Pharmaceutical 1.3.3 Oil and Gas 1.3.4 Food and Beverage 1.3.5 Chemical 1.3.6 Automotive 1.4 Global Automation Solutions Overall Market 1.4.1 Global Automation Solutions Revenue (2016-2027) 1.4.2 Global Automation Solutions Production (2016-2027) 1.4.3 North America Automation Solutions Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.4 Europe Automation Solutions Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.5 China Automation Solutions Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.6 Japan Automation Solutions Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automation Solutions Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.8 India Automation Solutions Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automation Solutions 2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automation Solutions 2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automation Solutions 3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automation Solutions 3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date 3.2 Global Automation Solutions Manufacturing Plants Distribution 3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automation Solutions 3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers 4.1 Automation Solutions Production and Capacity Analysis 4.2 Automa.....

Key Questions Answered by Automation Solutions Market Report

What was the Automation Solutions Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Automation Solutions Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automation Solutions Market was the market leader in 2020? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

