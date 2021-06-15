United States Digital Asset Management Market 2026 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Digital Asset Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The United States digital asset management market reached a strong growth in 2020. Digital asset management (DAM) stands for an automated solution that stores, shares, and organizes digital assets on a single interface. It assists the organizations in quick storage, retrieval, and utilization of processed data files, engineering blueprints, text documents, web pages, audios, videos, and graphics, etc. Furthermore, the DAM solutions also allow the authorized user to retrieve, review, edit and share data through a centralized interface. As a result, DAM solutions are widely adopted across diverse sectors, including information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, etc.
The rising adoption of digital asset management solutions for organizing, storing, and retrieving rich media assets, including video, music, photo, animation, and other multimedia content, in a cost-effective manner is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of digital marketing trends is also driving the utilization of DAM solutions. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud-based DAM solutions for reducing the risk of data leakage along with minimizing the overhead costs of hardware installation and maintenance involved in on-premise counterparts is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of numerous government regulations for maintaining operational transparency and improving digital workflow has led to the emergence of advanced DAM solutions and services. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
United States Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Brand Asset Management System
- Library Asset Management System
- Production Asset Management System
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Application:
- Sales and Marketing
- Broadcast and Publishing
- Others
Breakup by Deployment:
- On-premises
- Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Sector:
- Media and Entertainment
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Travel and Tourism
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
