North America Electric Motor Market 2021-26: Key Players, Demand, Industry Trends, Research and Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America electric motor market reached a value of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. An electric motor is an electro-mechanical device used for converting electrical energy into mechanical energy. It offers high tolerance against fluctuating voltages and requires low maintenance and energy for operating. Apart from this, it is durable and cost-effective as compared to a fossil-fuel engine. As a result, it finds extensive applications in motor vehicles, industrial machinery and household appliances.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-electric-motor-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
Due to better efficiency and controllability, electric motors are widely being employed in the agricultural industry of the North American region. Besides this, they find extensive application in consumer electronics and heating-ventilating-air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment. Furthermore, technological advancements and advantages properties of electric motors like low maintenance are positively influencing the overall sales of electric motors in the region. Other major factors, including significant growth in the aerospace industry and increasing environmental concerns, are projected to support the growth of the market in the North American region.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3uTjHNn
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- AC Motor
-
- Induction AC Motor
- Synchronous AC Motor
- DC Motor
-
- Brushed DC Motor
- Brushless DC Motor
- Others
Breakup by Voltage:
- Low Voltage Electric Motors
- Medium Voltage Electric Motors
- High Voltage Electric Motors
Breakup by Spectrum of Speed:
- Ultra-High-Speed Motors
- High-Speed Motors
- Medium Speed Motors
- Low Speed Motors
Breakup by Spectrum of Applications:
- Industrial Machinery
- HVAC
- Transportation
- Household Appliances
- Motor Vehicles
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Other Research Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/logistics-market-size-20212026-share-trends-growth-outlook-key-players-and-research-report-imarc-group_547430.html
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/subscription-box-market-size-2021-2026-trends-share-growth-key-players-and-research-report-imarc-group
https://researz.com/north-america-multi-cooker-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-and-business-opportunity-imarc-group/
https://researz.com/europe-cheese-market-2021-26-size-share-driving-factors-and-industry-trends-imarc-group/
https://researz.com/gcc-cheese-market-2021-2026-research-key-players-industry-growth-and-forecast-trends-imarc-group/
https://researz.com/latin-america-cheese-market-forecast-2021-2026-industry-trends-key-players-growth-and-opportunity-imarc-group/
http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/north-america-multi-cooker-market-2021-2026-size-outlook-growth-rate-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group/
http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/europe-cheese-market-2021-2026-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group/
http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/gcc-cheese-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-key-players-challenges-and-forecast-imarc-group/
http://www.marketresearchindia.co.in/latin-america-cheese-market-2021-2026-key-players-outlook-share-size-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group/https://bisouv.com/