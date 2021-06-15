North America Electric Motor Market 2021-26: Key Players, Demand, Industry Trends, Research and Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America electric motor market reached a value of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. An electric motor is an electro-mechanical device used for converting electrical energy into mechanical energy. It offers high tolerance against fluctuating voltages and requires low maintenance and energy for operating. Apart from this, it is durable and cost-effective as compared to a fossil-fuel engine. As a result, it finds extensive applications in motor vehicles, industrial machinery and household appliances.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Due to better efficiency and controllability, electric motors are widely being employed in the agricultural industry of the North American region. Besides this, they find extensive application in consumer electronics and heating-ventilating-air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment. Furthermore, technological advancements and advantages properties of electric motors like low maintenance are positively influencing the overall sales of electric motors in the region. Other major factors, including significant growth in the aerospace industry and increasing environmental concerns, are projected to support the growth of the market in the North American region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

AC Motor

Induction AC Motor Synchronous AC Motor



DC Motor

Brushed DC Motor Brushless DC Motor



Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motors

Medium Voltage Electric Motors

High Voltage Electric Motors

Breakup by Spectrum of Speed:

Ultra-High-Speed Motors

High-Speed Motors

Medium Speed Motors

Low Speed Motors

Breakup by Spectrum of Applications:

Industrial Machinery

HVAC

Transportation

Household Appliances

Motor Vehicles

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

