Scar Treatment Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Industry Analysis, and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global scar treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global scar treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Scars are inevitable results of wounds or surgeries that appear different in color and texture from the surrounding healthy tissues. In order to minimize and eliminate their appearance, scar treatment is widely utilized as a remedy for acne, keloid, contracture and hypertrophic scars. Nowadays, various therapies are used for speeding up the healing process, which include over the counter (OTC) gels, creams, ointments, silicone sheets, surgeries for skin grafts, excisions or laser treatment and collagen injections.

Global Scar Treatment Market Trends:

Owing to the growing competition, distributors of scar treatment solutions across the globe are focusing on reducing product prices to retain a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, owing to the rising penetration of the internet and the thriving e-commerce sector, they are promoting their products through online media. Numerous social media platforms, such as blogs and social discussion websites, are posting reviews of these products, which is further contributing to their popularity worldwide. Furthermore, the market for scar treatment is driven by the growing prevalence of skin diseases, such as vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, and photoaging of the skin, and increasing appearance consciousness among consumers. Besides this, improving accessibility to dermatological facilities and the easy availability of products manufactured using both chemical and herbal ingredients are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Dermatological clinics generally offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patients.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alliance Pharma

Avita Medical

Bausch Health

Cutera Inc.

Establishment Labs S.A.

GC Aesthetics PLC

Hologic Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Product or Treatment Type:

Topical Products Gels Creams Oils Sheets Others

Laser Treatment

Surface Treatment

Injectables

Breakup by Scar Type:

Atrophic Scars

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

Contracture Scars

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

