Cloud Gaming Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Key Players, Business Opportunity and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 585 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cloud gaming market to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026. Also known as game streaming or gaming-as-a-service, cloud gaming is a type of web gaming that enables users to rely on internet streaming for playing games instead of downloading them onto their devices. It does not utilize the space available on the internal hardware to power the games but requires a paid subscription for accessing the gaming content. The objective of cloud gaming is to make high-end gaming experience simpler and affordable for users. It helps developers in upgrading their games without taking into consideration the capabilities of users’ devices. At present, the demand for cloud gaming is escalating around the world as it does not require investments or upgrades of expensive hardware.
Global Cloud Gaming Market Trends:
5G refers to a next-generation wireless technology that helps in faster data transmission speeds. Its advent has completely changed the connectivity landscape and introduced a fundamental change in the gaming industry. Currently, countries such as the United States, China, Japan and South Korea are undertaking numerous initiatives to improve the 5G infrastructure. As cloud gaming requires high transmission speeds, these factors collectively are strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the high prices of gaming systems are preventing their adoption. Moreover, most of the users do not have access to computer systems that can handle the requirements of the AAA level games at acceptable quality. This is projected to escalate the demand for cloud gaming in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Utomik B.V.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Numecent Holdings Ltd.
- RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)
- Parsec Cloud Inc.
- Paperspace
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Simplay Gaming Ltd.
- Ubitus Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Sony
- Amazon web services
- IBM Corporation
- Samsung electronics
- GameFly
- CiiNow, Inc.
Breakup by Devices Type:
- Smartphones
- Smart TVs
- Consoles
- Tablets
- PCs
Breakup by Genre:
- Adventure/Role Playing Games
- Puzzles
- Social Games
- Strategy
- Simulation
- Others
Breakup by Spectrum:
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
Breakup by Spectrum:
- Hardcore Gamers
- Casual Gamers
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
