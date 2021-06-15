Infrastructure As Service Market Forecast 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness strong growth during 2021-2026. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) refers to an instant computing infrastructure service that involves the use of the cloud and internet to provide infrastructural tools and services to enterprises. It involves several computing resources, including servers, bandwidth, network connections and load balancers, that are provided virtually by the cloud service providers (CSPs). It delivers fundamental network and storage resources to the consumers on-demand on a pay-as-you-go basis. It also enables access to the servers across vast geographical locations that consequently eliminate the need for on-site data centers. IaaS consequently aids the end users in scaling their resources depending upon their requirements, ultimately minimizing high and up-front capital expenditures and unnecessary infrastructural investments.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing digitization across several industry verticals. This is supported by a considerable rise in the demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure with faster data accessibility. IaaS provides computing resources over the internet that eliminate the need for expensive infrastructure, thereby significantly reducing the operational costs of the end user. As a result, it is widely utilized in numerous organizations, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by multiple organizations. It is widely employed for replicating virtual servers by a third party in order to recover sensitive data in the event of a security breach or natural data failure. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of the hybrid cloud is acting as another major growth-inducing factor as it provides integrated services using both the private and public cloud computing services in the same enterprise. This facilitates faster data exchange and offers numerous improved security features. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing volume of financial and business data across several industries and continual advancements in wireless technology.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

EMC Corporation

Fujitsu

Google LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Profitbricks

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redcentric PLC

Vmware

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

Managed Hosting

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Storage as a Service

Colocation

Network Management

Content Delivery

High Performance Computing as a Service

Others

Breakup by End-User:

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

