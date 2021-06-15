Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2026: Research Key Players, Industry Growth and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the electronic toll collection market size reached US$ 8.60 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exceed US$ 17.9 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0 % during 2021-2026. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system is an automated machine that collects usage fees from vehicles at toll plazas. This system involves high-quality sensors and cameras that determine if the passing vehicle is registered. ETC efficiently collects the required data by scanning automated radio transponders installed in registered vehicles. This system allows the owner to pass through the toll booths without stopping the vehicle, thereby reducing traffic congestions caused by manual operations. ETC systems offer efficient vehicle tracking, enhanced cash handling, fuel efficiency and payment flexibility.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-toll-collection-market/requestsample

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends:

The global ETC market is being driven by the rising need for efficient traffic management systems. Besides this, growing consumer spending capacities have led to an increase in vehicle sales, which has resulted in the demand for an improved road transportation network. Moreover, the widespread convergence of advanced technology with ETC systems is driving the market toward growth. For instance, the integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) and global positioning system (GPS) technologies in ETC systems enables the fast identification of registered vehicles and real-time monitoring. Furthermore, governments of various nations, especially that of the developing countries, are mandating ETC systems to manage speeding vehicles, regulate traffic jams and increase transparency in the toll collection process. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ydj4jG

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M

Conduent Business Services LLC

Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.

Efkon AG

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Q-Free

Raytheon Company

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Trans Core

Transurban Limited Ltd.

Breakup by Technology:

RFID

DSRC

Others

Breakup by System:

Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:

Distance Based

Point Based

Time Based

Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:

Highways

Urban Areas

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Research Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/united-states-cheese-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-analysis-and-growth-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/asia-pacific-cheese-market-2021-26-size-share-industry-trends-and-growth-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/europe-online-grocery-market-2021-26-size-share-analysis-and-growth-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/gcc-online-grocery-market-2021-26-global-growth-outlook-and-industry-trends-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/latin-america-online-grocery-market-2021-26-key-players-analysis-size-share-and-industry-trends-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/united-states-online-grocery-market-2021-26-size-growth-industry-share-trends-and-forecast-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/asia-pacific-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-upcoming-trends-growth-industry-share-forecast-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/europe-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-upcoming-trends-sales-and-revenue-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/india-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-and-business-opportunity-imarc-group/

https://www.marketsize.us/2021/06/14/latin-america-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-share-driving-factors-and-industry-trends-imarc-group/