Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market to Reach US$ 7.22 Billion by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Glassware and plasticware refer to a wide range of equipment used for scientific research in analytical, chemical and biological laboratories. These products are manufactured in various shapes and sizes depending on their applications. Although glassware products dominate the market, plasticware products are rapidly gaining popularity as they are inexpensive and safer. Moreover, new types of non-cytotoxic resins are being used in the production of plasticware which does not interact with biological materials, thereby, being more suitable for laboratory utilization.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have given rise to the number of state-of-the-art research institutions across the globe. In line with this, the demand for efficient labware has also increased. Additionally, education systems in several nations are being developed to introduce the students to advanced scientific research methodologies. Moreover, the demand for glassware products is being elevated by properties of glass such as ease of cleaning, chemical resistance, transparency, and dimensional stability at high temperatures. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of laboratory plasticware products can be accredited to their lightweight and shatterproof nature. Other than this, plasticware products are also cheaper to produce and replace, and offer greater safety.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Corning Inc.

Duran Group

Gerresheimer AG

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mettler Toledo International, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Bellco Glass, Inc

Crystalgen Inc.

Technosklo Ltd

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product types and End-users.

Breakup by Product types:

Test tubes

Glass beakers

Glass flasks

Pipettes

Burettes

Breakup by End-users:

Research and academic institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Biotechnology industry

Pharmaceutical contract research organizations

Food and beverage industry

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

