Hemoglobin Testing Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2021 to 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hemoglobin Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. A hemoglobin (Hgb) test determines the level of hemoglobin or the count of red blood cells (RBC) in the blood. Hemoglobin is a type of protein present in the RBCs that transports oxygen from the lungs to the tissues and organs, and then carries carbon dioxide back to the lungs. A hemoglobin test can be performed by the doctors as a part of a patient’s routine checkup. If the examination reveals low levels of hemoglobin than the standard range, then that means the body is prone to anemia and if it is higher, then it can be a symptom of other disorders. Subsequently, the doctors prescribe medicines and dietary changes to maintain an optimum level of hemoglobin in the body.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Hemoglobin Testing Market Trends:

Fast-paced lifestyles of the working population have led to irregular mealtime and increased the dependence on ready-to-eat food. Improper diet and stress have led to a rise in the number of chronic diseases, like diabetes and anemia, thereby propelling the demand for hemoglobin testing. Moreover, the provision of home care testing by several healthcare centers has made the test more convenient for users as they get doorstep services of collecting samples and faster results. Apart from this, the development of advanced hemoglobin testing equipment is spurring the market growth. For instance, a mobile health app called Mhematology has been introduced that allows users to measure their hemoglobin levels from the comforts of their home. This non-invasive method offers faster results than the traditional method. Furthermore, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has bolstered the growth of telemedicine and mobile health services, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. This is further supported by the rising number of FDA approvals for novel hemoglobin tests. For instance, HemoCue received clearance from the USFDA for its point-of-care testing product in February 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hemoglobin testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

EKF Diagnostics

Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Alere

ACON Laboratories

ARKRAY

Bayer Medical Care

Daiichi Biotech

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems

Epinex Diagnostics

Erba Diagnostics

Hemoglobin Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Technology and End-User.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Reagents and Consumables

Equipment

Market Breakup by Technology:

Chromatography

Immunoassay

Other

Market Breakup by End-User:

Laboratories

Hospitals

Research centers

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

