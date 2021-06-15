Hydration Belt Market Size, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydration Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Hydration belts are vital sports accessories that are used by runners or athletes during outdoor activities like jogging, cycling, and running to store bottles of water or energy drinks. As water plays an essential role to regulate body temperature, transport nutrients, and lubricate joints, its inadequate consumption may lead to dehydration, thus causing muscle cramps, syncope, and headaches. In order to avoid such a situation, sports enthusiasts keep hydration belts with them during workout or athletic sessions to replenish the body with adequate amounts of water. Moreover, their lightweight and easy-to-use characteristics make hydration belts comfortable to carry for both professional and novice cyclists and runners, which, in turn, are making them a widely preferred product across the globe.

Global Hydration Belt Market Trends:

Fast-paced lifestyle of the working population has increased the prevalence of several diseases due to a lack of physical activities in their daily regime. However, individuals are now becoming increasingly aware about the benefits associated with activities and regular exercises like running, cycling, and jogging. With more population inclining toward incorporating some form of physical activity into their routine lifestyle, hydration belts have witnessed a positive demand over the past decade. In addition to this, the number of marathons being organized has witnessed a rise in the past few years to promote wellness of the body, which is also propelling the demand for hydration belts. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative formats of hydration belts which include added pockets for accessories, cash, energy bars, and keys. Apart from this, they are also enhancing the quality of the product to offer leak-proof variants to sports enthusiasts. Witnessing the growing interest of athletes in the product, several investors are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the durability and comfortability of hydration belts, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amphipod

FuelBelt

Nathan Sports

Ultimate Direction

CamelBak Products

Decathlon

Fitletic

Salomon

The North Face

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Distribution Channel and End-Use.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

With Bottles

Without Bottles

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Sports Shops

Company Outlets

Online

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Sports

Military

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

