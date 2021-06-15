Wireless Sensors Market (2021 to 2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wireless Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Wireless sensors are devices that identify, record and respond to the changes taking place in the immediate physical environment. They have transmitters, which assist in converting signals from a process control instrument to a radio transmission. Wireless sensors were initially conceptualized for military applications. However, they are now also employed in regions that are difficult to access on account of severe weather conditions, such as wind, humidity, pollution and high temperature. As they aid in supervising processes in these regions, they are extensively used in managing water and detecting floods and forest fires.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Wireless Sensors Market Trends:

At present, the sales of smart wearable devices are on the rise owing to the widespread internet penetration. This represents one of the major factors strengthening the market for wireless sensors, which are widely used in these devices. Apart from this, the burgeoning defense industry is further catalyzing the demand for wireless sensors in military control, command, intelligence, computing, communications, battlefield surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting systems. Furthermore, prominent vendors operating in the industry are focusing on developing hi-tech future-based devices, especially for autonomous vehicles. As a result, they are expanding their budget to invest in research and development (R&D) activities. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global wireless sensors market to exhibit double-digit growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ABB Ltd

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Freescale Semiconductors Inc

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric SA

Endress+Hauser SA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric

Wireless Sensors Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Technology and End-Use.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Level Sensors

Flow Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Biosensors

Gas Sensors

Surveillance and Security Sensors

Motion and Positioning Sensors

Market Breakup by Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and WLAN

Zigbee

RFID

EnOcean

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Medical

Energy

Defense

Agriculture

Office and Residential

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

