Multi Cooker Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi Cooker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global multi cooker market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A multi cooker refers to a modern electric household appliance that is used for automated cooking. The various parts of a multi cooker include inner bowl, temperature and pressure sensors, condensate collector, lid, control panel, etc. A multi cooker is multifunctional and can be used to roast, stew, grill, boil, bake, steam, fry, prepare yogurt, etc. These cookers minimize the number of calories in the food as they utilize less fat or oil for cooking, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Owing to their convenience, multi cookers have gradually replaced various kitchen appliances, such as stoves, deep fryers, pans, microwaves, ovens, bread-makers, etc.

Market Trends:

The changing dietary habits and growing consumer health consciousness are encouraging the adoption of new cooking methods and healthy living practices, which is driving the multi cooker market. Additionally, the rising penetration of automated cooking procedures has led to a switch from manual to electric appliances, which include multi cookers. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards saving energy is also bolstering the product demand, as multi cookers aid in minimizing power consumption by reducing the cooking time. Moreover, the improving living standards and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are also expected to cater to the market growth in the coming years.

Multi Cooker Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Round

Cube

Other

Market Breakup by Application:

Restaurants

Home Use

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Electrical Goods Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Homeware Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

