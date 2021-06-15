North America Fruit Juice Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Fruit Juice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The North America Fruit Juice Market Size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Fruit juice is a drink naturally obtained by squeezing or macerating fresh fruits. It can be consumed immediately or processed artificially to increase its shelf life. At present, leading manufacturers in North America are launching preservative- and sugar-free fruit juices in tetra packs and multi-layer-flexible plastic bags. They are also introducing innovative product flavors to boost their sales and expand their existing product portfolio.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, individuals across the North American region are becoming health consciousness and shifting from carbonated beverages to natural beverages, such as fruit juices. This, along with the health benefits offered by fruit juices like improving metabolism and reducing cholesterol, is positively influencing the market in the region. Besides this, technological advancements, such as the introduction of organic preservatives and handy packaging of fruit juices, are also strengthening the growth of the market in the region.

North America Fruit Juice Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Flavour and Distribution Channel.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Type:

100% Fruit Juice

Nectars

Juice Drinks

Concentrates

Powdered Juice

Others

Market by Flavour:

Orange

Apple

Mango

Mixed Fruit

Others

Market by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

