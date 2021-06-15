Physiotherapy Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

As per new industry analysis report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global physiotherapy equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Physiotherapy includes various exercises for preventing and treating an injury, illness or disability. It is performed using different physiotherapy equipment, such as ultrasound machines, treadmills, exercise bikes, pedal exerciser, elliptical trainer, balance ball and chair, and trampoline. Physiotherapy equipment help in the preservation, restoration or enhancement of motor functions, thus eliminating muscle stiffness and relieving pain.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.