Non Destructive Testing Inspection Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. The global non-destructive testing and inspection market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global non-destructive testing and inspection market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026. Non-destructive testing (NDT) refers to inspection techniques that enable testers to collate data from a material, component or system without causing any damage. These techniques are available in different forms, including acoustic emission testing (AE), electromagnetic testing (ET), ground-penetrating radar (GPR), and laser testing methods (LM). NDT is cost-effective, reliable and safe and can minimize the possibility of failure. On account of these benefits, NDT finds extensive application across the petrochemical, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical, and automotive industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global minted by governments of several nations to ensure public safety and product quality. Moreover, raon-destructive testing and inspection market is primarily being driven by stringent policies implepid advancements in robotics, electronics and automation techniques are contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the emerging need for analyzing the condition of old assets are further creating a positive outlook for the NDT market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the top key players in the market are:

Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Bosello High Technology (Carl Zeiss AG)

Fischer Technology Inc.

Magnaflux GmbH (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

MISTRAS Group Inc.

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG (Eddyfi NDT Inc.)

Nikon Metrology NV

Olympus Corporation

Sonatest NDA Limited

T.D. Williamson Inc.

YXLON International (Comet Holding AG)

Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.),

Breakup by Technique:

Visual Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Others

Breakup by Method:

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

