Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demand, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global reserve osmosis (RO) membrane market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Reverse osmosis (RO) refers to a water purification method that relies on a partially permeable membrane for removing ions, unwanted molecules and large particles suspended in drinking water. It comprises a pump that increases the pressure on the salt side of the RO membrane and forces the water through the other side. This membrane only allows water to pass through and separates dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses and other substances. RO is used to purify water for water systems, industrial boilers, food and beverage processing, cosmetics and pharmaceutical production, and seawater desalination, among other applications.

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Trends:

According to the United Nations ‘World Water Development Report (WWDR 2020)’, 70-80% of the illnesses reported across the globe are due to water contamination. Consequently, there is a rise in the utilization of RO systems for water purification and seawater desalination. Moreover, on account of population growth, climatic changes, industrial development and the increasing pollution levels, the demand for clean and fresh water is increasing significantly, which in turn is strengthening the RO membrane market growth. Apart from this, owing to the increasing volume of wastewater and the rising demand for drinking water, numerous countries are employing desalination plants that rely on RO for removing excess salt from the water and making it fit for use. They are also investing in water purification plants to overcome the scarcity of fresh water.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Axeon Water Technologies

Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

Hydranautics – A Nitto Denko Group Company Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

Lanxess, LG Chem Ltd.

Microdyne-Nadir GmbH

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Vontron Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Cellulose-Based Membranes

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Thin-film Composite Membranes

Polyamide Composite

GO-Based Polyacrylonitrile

Market Breakup by Filter Module:

Plate and Frame (PF)

Tubular-Shaped

Spiral-Wound

Hollow-Fiber

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Desalination Systems

Ro Purification Systems

Medical Devices and Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

