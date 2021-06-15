Neurosurgery Devices Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Neurosurgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global neurosurgery devices market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global neurosurgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Neurosurgery devices are used to provide rehabilitation, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Some of the commonly used neurosurgery devices are high-speed drills, operating microscopes, neuroendoscopy, ultrasounds, C-arms, neuronavigation and cavitron ultrasonic surgical aspirators (CUSA). These devices assist in performing microsurgery and minimally invasive discectomy, elevating galea above the periosteum and below the temporalis muscle, and adjusting the skull bone during surgeries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of nervous system disorders, such as tremor, depression, dystonia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, and Tourette syndrome, represents one of the key factors bolstering the neurosurgery devices market growth. Apart from this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical disorders, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes and technological advancements in neurosurgery devices, are also driving the market. For instance, Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit hospital in Los Angeles, started using a high-definition (HD) imaging device that provides real-time, brightly colored 3-D images to see inside the brain during surgery. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development (R&D) are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Abbott Laboratories Ackermann Instrumente GmbH Adeor Medical AG B. Braun Melsungen Biotronik Boston Scientific Corporation DePuy Synthes Inc. Integra Lifesciences Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Medtronic Inc. Nevro Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Penumbra Inc. Stryker Corporation, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Neurostimulation Devices Neurointerventional Devices Neurosurgical Navigation Systems Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Others

Breakup by Application:

Spinal Cord Stimulation

(a) Chronic Pain

(b) Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

(c) Ischemia Deep Brain Stimulation

(a) Parkinson’s Disease

(b) Tremor

(c) Depression

(d) Others Neuroendoscopy

(a) Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

(b) Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

(c) Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

