Neurosurgery Devices Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Neurosurgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global neurosurgery devices market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global neurosurgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Neurosurgery devices are used to provide rehabilitation, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Some of the commonly used neurosurgery devices are high-speed drills, operating microscopes, neuroendoscopy, ultrasounds, C-arms, neuronavigation and cavitron ultrasonic surgical aspirators (CUSA). These devices assist in performing microsurgery and minimally invasive discectomy, elevating galea above the periosteum and below the temporalis muscle, and adjusting the skull bone during surgeries.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neurosurgery-devices-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of nervous system disorders, such as tremor, depression, dystonia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, and Tourette syndrome, represents one of the key factors bolstering the neurosurgery devices market growth. Apart from this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical disorders, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes and technological advancements in neurosurgery devices, are also driving the market. For instance, Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit hospital in Los Angeles, started using a high-definition (HD) imaging device that provides real-time, brightly colored 3-D images to see inside the brain during surgery. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development (R&D) are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/33M04uE
Key Market Segmentation:
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ackermann Instrumente GmbH
- Adeor Medical AG
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- DePuy Synthes Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Nevro Corporation
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Penumbra Inc.
- Stryker Corporation, etc.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Neurostimulation Devices
- Neurointerventional Devices
- Neurosurgical Navigation Systems
- Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
(a) Chronic Pain
(b) Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
(c) Ischemia
- Deep Brain Stimulation
(a) Parkinson’s Disease
(b) Tremor
(c) Depression
(d) Others
- Neuroendoscopy
(a) Transnasal Neuroendoscopy
(b) Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy
(c) Transcranial Neuroendoscopy
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Report:
- Paraxylene (PX) Market: https://justpaste.it/8ckam
- Compressor Oil Market: https://justpaste.it/57jr0
- Advanced Authentication Market: https://justpaste.it/4xflw
- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market: https://justpaste.it/77xcd
- Industrial Tapes Market: https://justpaste.it/49tcv
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800