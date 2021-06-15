Commercial Seaweeds Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seaweeds Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial seaweeds market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Commercial seaweeds refer to macroalgae attached to hard substrata in lakes, rivers, oceans, and several other water bodies. They are extensively used to produce water-soluble carbohydrates, which further find widespread applications in the food and beverage sector to increase the viscosity of aqueous solutions. They also help in enhancing the skin moisture retention properties of cosmetic products, such as lotions and creams. Moreover, due to the rich fiber content, commercial seaweeds are used as a soil conditioner and can be watered or applied directly around the plant root areas.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of seaweed as dietary supplements is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, seaweeds are rich in bioactive compounds and have antimicrobial and antioxidants properties, which make them suitable for several medicinal purposes. Moreover, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is increasingly adopting commercial seaweeds to stabilize ice creams, form gels, and produce water-soluble films. Additionally, the growing application of commercial seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry is also catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, as seaweeds can absorb heavy metal ions, like cadmium and zinc, from polluted water, they are gaining widespread traction in wastewater treatment plants across the globe. This is anticipated to further propel the global commercial seaweed market in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-seaweeds-market/requestsample

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acadian Seaplants Limited, Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.), Biostadt India Limited, BrandT Consolidated Inc., Cargill Incorporated, COMPO Expert GmbH, CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar S.A., Indigrow Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Seasol International Pty. Ltd. and TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product, form and application.

Breakup by Product:

Brown Seaweeds

Red Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mQj7g9

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market Report 2020-2025 – https://bit.ly/3agClpW

Hemp-Based Food Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2Rjlb4w

Brandy Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2Sk1iLa

Immunity Boosting Products Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3fo4hKe

Bio-Alcohols Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3w7kXwn

Fats and Oils Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3tfccPa

Europe Dark Chocolate Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3we5ydV

Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3ekAqDp

Asia Pacific Dark Chocolate Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3br5nUj

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800