Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Outlook, Share, Industry Trends, Key Players, Forecast

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global membrane bioreactor market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026. A membrane bioreactor (MBR) is predominantly used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. It includes a perm-selective/semi-permeable membrane integrated with a suspended growth bioreactor. Vacuum or gravity-driven and pressure-driven systems are the most common types of MBR. They are preferred over conventional techniques based on controlled biomass retention, better effluent quality, high sustainability, and pathogen resistance.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.