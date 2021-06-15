Packaged Burgers Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaged Burgers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global packaged burgers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years.

Packaged burgers are prepared with cooked patties of ground meat or vegetables placed inside sliced buns, together with different sauces. They are then served with tomato, lettuce, cheese, onion, pickles, etc. These burgers are stored at low temperatures and have a longer shelf life as compared to freshly made burgers. Moreover, they are easy to cook and are extensively utilized across food establishments, like diners and fast-food restaurants.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Packaged Burgers Market Trends:

Rising levels of urbanization, leading to changing consumer lifestyles, are primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing global working population and their hectic work schedules are also propelling the adoption of on-the-go food consumption habits. Moreover, the burgeoning food and beverage industry, along with the growing popularity of casual dining out activities among consumers, is further bolstering the demand for packaged burgers. Additionally, with the increasing consumer health consciousness, numerous companies are offering vegan, protein-rich, gluten-free, etc., variants of frozen burgers to meet the dietary needs of individuals and expand their consumer base. In the coming years, the expanding availability of packaged burgers through numerous e-commerce channels and offline retail stores are expected to catalyze the market growth.

Global Packaged Burgers Market2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Beyond Meat, BUBBA foods LLC, Cremonini S.p.A., DR. PRAEGER’S SENSIBLE FOODS, Impossible Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Nestlé S.A., Paragon Quality Foods, The Kellogg Company and The Kraft Heinz Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, patty, product and distribution channel.

Breakup by Patty:

Veg

Non-Veg

Breakup by Product:

Frozen

Fresh

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Middle East and Africa

