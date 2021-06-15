Hernia Repair Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global hernia repair market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Hernia is a medical condition where an organ or fatty tissue moves towards a sensitive spot surrounding muscles or connective tissues. Few common types of hernias are inguinal, femoral, incisional, ventral, umbilical, and Hiatal hernias. It is usually caused due to obesity, diarrhea, constipation, and persistent coughing or sneezing. Hernia is treatable through several non-surgical and surgical methods, such as laparoscopic and open repair procedures. These procedures utilize several repair devices, including fixation devices, consumables, and prosthetics, for blocking holes in the abdominal wall and preventing disease reoccurrence.

Market Trends

The growing incidences of hernia and other abdomen-related disorders, particularly among the rising geriatric population, are augmenting the hernia repair market. Additionally, the increasing awareness towards several treatment procedures for hernia, including minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices, is also fostering the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations have led to the development of biologic allograft mesh for minimizing post-surgery pain and faster recovery. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of robotics in surgical procedures is anticipated to drive the hernia repair market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

Baxter International Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Cook Medical Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Herniamesh S.r.l.

Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc)

Maquet (Getinge)

Medtronic Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Via Surgical Ltd.

L. Gore & Associates Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, surgery type, hernia type, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hernia Mesh Synthetic Mesh Biological Material Mesh Others

Hernia Fixation Devices Sutures Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices Glue Applicators Endoscopy Equipment Others



Breakup by Surgery Type:

Open Tension Repair Surgery

Tension-Free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Breakup by Hernia Type:

Inguinal Hernia

Ventral Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Hiatal Hernia

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

