Tempered Glass Market Research Report Size 2021-2026: Trends, Share, Growth and Key Players – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global tempered glass market reached a value of US$ 55.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tempered glass is manufactured from using heat and high-pressure cooling procedures. It is durable, lightweight, resistant against heat, shock and scratches, and exhibits high strength as compared to the annealed glass. Consequently, it is extensively utilized as screen protectors for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets. It is also used in the production of shower doors, automobile windows, refrigerator trays, architectural doors and tables, bulletproof products, cookware, and diving masks.

Market Trends

The boosting sales of consumer electronics on account of inflating income levels and rapid urbanization represent one of the key factors propelling the global tempered glass market growth. Apart from this, the rising construction activities, in confluence with the escalating demand for durable building materials, are further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, owing to the several advantages associated with the usage of tempered glass, it is gaining popularity in the manufacturing of solar photovoltaics (PVs), which is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) Co. Ltd,

Press Glass SA

Romag, Saint-Gobain S.A

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Virginia Mirror Co

Fuso India Pvt Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, shape, deployment type, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Plain Glass

Coloured Glass

Breakup by Shape:

Flat Tempered Glass

Bent Tempered Glass

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Home Appliances

Gadgets

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

