Agricultural Packaging Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global agricultural packaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19
on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Agricultural packaging helps in the storing and packaging of agricultural products, such as the harvest, fertilizers and pesticides, to protect them from spoilage and contamination. It is economical, provides easy printing options for branding and food labeling, and assists in keeping the contents fresh, increasing their shelf life and maintaining adequate temperature.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis –https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-packaging-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing population has escalated the demand for food across the globegr which in turn is propelling the market growth. Agricultural packaging minimizes the unnecessary wastage of food during post-harvest treatment procedures, production process, storage and transportation. Apart from this, owing to the rising environmental concerns, leading manufacturers in the industry are increasing their budget for research and development (R&D) activities. Moreover, they are focusing on product innovations, including the usage of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials, such as woven polypropylene, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Buy full report with table of contents: http://bit.ly/2Qd8BjU
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Breakup by Material Type:
- Amcor Limited
- Bemis Company Inc.
- Sonoco Products Company
- Greif Inc.
- Mondi Group
- LC Packaging International BV
- Flex-Pack
- NNZ Group
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Proampac LLC
- Purity Flexpack Limited
- Epac Holdings LLC,
Breakup by Product:
- Plastic
- Flexible Plastic
- Rigid Plastic
- Metal
- Paper and Paperboards
- Composite Materials
- Others
Breakup by Barrier Strength:
Breakup by Application:
- Pouches and Bags
- Drums
- Bottles and Cans
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- Food Products
- Fertilizers, Pesticides and Biologicals
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Others Report by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antistatic-agents-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
https://bisouv.com/