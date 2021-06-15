Geomembranes Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global geomembranes market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. Geomembranes are large-sized impermeable liners that are made up of reinforced polymeric materials. These synthetic membranes act as a protective barrier against fluids, gases, and other soluble substances. They are manufactured by the impregnation of geotextiles with asphalt, elastomers and multilayered bitumen geo-composites.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/geomembranes-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increase in the adoption of geomembranes in waste management, such as landfill liners and mining applications, is one of the primary drivers of the market. This can be accredited to the numerous advantages offered by these membranes, such as resistance to high temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) rays, punctures, and abrasions, as well as high shear and tensile strength. Besides this, with the rising infrastructural development, these membranes are being utilized in the construction of roads, highways and bridges, as they bind the soil under asphalt layovers and increase the overall lifespan of the structures. Moreover, with growing environmental concerns, the demand for geomembranes has escalated as they can efficiently avert the leakage of harmful gases and poisonous fluids at an affordable cost. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – http://bit.ly/332vxr4

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Agru America

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Material Co.

Atarfil SL

Carlisle Syntec Inc.

Carthage Mills

CETCO

Colorado Lining International Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company

Geofabrics, GSE Environmental Inc.

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Naue GmbH

Nilex Inc

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Solmax International

The report has segmented the market on the basis of raw material, manufacturing process, application end user, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Raw Material:

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Blown Film

Calendering

Others

Breakup by Application:

Mining

Waste Management

Water Management

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800