OpenStack Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Regional Analysis by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “OpenStack Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global openstack service market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. OpenStack refers to an open-source platform that enables users to freely access, modify, and share the source code. It is a form of Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) that facilitates communication and storage between the computer hardware and the cloud. OpenStack includes various computing services, consisting of object and block storages, networking and shared file systems, etc. These services are used for web hosting, conducting big data projects, delivering software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and effectively utilizing resources through a web interface.

The rising adoption of cloud-based and internet-enabled services is driving the OpenStack service market. In recent times, OpenStack has emerged as a cost-efficient service that fortifies virtual computing infrastructure, thereby enabling the customized modification of hardware and software components. Moreover, the growing popularity of OpenStack services across diverse sectors for enhancing operational efficacy and financial management of the organizations is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several technological advancements in the OpenStack infrastructure have expanded the capacities for heterogeneous enterprises, thereby offering them better speed and enhanced developer experience. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Computing Inc.

Canonical

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Mirantis Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

SUSE

VMware Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Componenet:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Breakup by Platform:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Information Technology

Telecommunication

Academic and Research

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

