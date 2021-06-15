Mobile Commerce Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global mobile commerce market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Mobile commerce (M-commerce) includes a wide range of services, including mobile banking, virtual retail apps, digital wallets, in-app purchases, etc. It is associated with several wireless handheld devices for conducting commercial transactions. The adoption of M-commerce platforms depends upon the availability of point-of-sale (POS) terminals that authorizes, initiates, and confirms the exchange of money by using the internet or nearfield communications.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market/requestsample

The increasing proliferation of wireless handheld devices has augmented the global market for M-commerce. Furthermore, the rising utilization of M-commerce solutions has enabled consumers to make mobile-based payments through digital wallets and online payment gateways. Additionally, the growing awareness towards several benefits of M-commerce, including contactless payments, elimination of card swiping and manual entry, minimal human errors, smoother checkout experience, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of mobile and wearable devices with several safety features, such as biometrics authentication, facial recognition, etc., will continue to further drive the global market for mobile commerce in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

com Inc

Apple Inc.

ASOS

eBay

Ericsson Inc.

Gemalto

Google

IBM

Mastercard Inc.

Mopay

Netflix

PayPal

SAP

Visa

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transaction Type:

M-Retailing

M-Ticketing

M-Billing

Others

Breakup by Payment Mode:

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Others

Breakup by Type of User:

Smart Device Users

Feature Phone Users

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Customer Self-Service Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/customer-self-service-software-market

Web Hosting Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/web-hosting-services-market

OpenStack Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/openstack-service-market

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market

E-Learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market

Cloud Backup Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market

Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market

Software-Defined Anything Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market

Test Preparation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/test-preparation-market

Carbon Footprint Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-footprint-management-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800